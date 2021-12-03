Verizon (VZ) Expands 5G Internet to Dayton & Jacksonville

Verizon Communications Inc. VZ is providing superfast 5G Internet service to more people for their homes and businesses.



Customers will now have access to 5G Home Internet or 5G Business Internet in parts of Dayton, OH and Jacksonville, FL. 5G Home Internet is currently available in parts of 62 cities and 5G Business Internet is available in selected areas in 59 cities.



5G Home is an unlimited broadband service with no data caps. It offers a maximum download speed of up to 1 Gbps, with a typical download speed of 300 Mbps. New 5G Home customers will get access to some of the best entertainment streaming platforms. Verizon is committed to bringing 5G Home Internet to 50 million households by 2025.



Verizon’s shares have lost 17.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 20.6%.

5G Business Internet is a wireless alternative to cable Internet for businesses of all sizes. With this, business customers will have access to the technology that can accelerate their digital transformation.



Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband boasts ultra-low lag and throughputs much faster than 4G. This is expected to eventually handle data volumes 100 times larger than 4G LTE networks. The company plans to provide 5G Ultra Wideband using the C-band spectrum to 100 million people by the end of first-quarter 2022.



Verizon’s investment in 5G Ultra Wideband enables people to experience unmatched speed on their phones and in homes. The company intends to continue its aggressive push into more locations. Its disciplined network strategy for long-term sustainable growth, along with operational execution, is noteworthy.



