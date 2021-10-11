Verizon (VZ) Expands 5G Footprint to Deliver Unmatched Services

Verizon Communications Inc. VZ is leaving no stone unturned to maintain its lead in the 5G race.



The telecom giant recently announced the availability of its 5G Home Internet and 5G Business Internet service in parts of three new cities — Birmingham, AL; Fort Wayne, IN; and Oklahoma City, OK. With this expansion, 5G Home Internet is currently available in 60 cities and 5G Business Internet in 57 cities.



Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband mobility service is scheduled for launch later this month in parts of Jacksonville, FL; El Paso, TX; Dayton, OH; Scranton, PA; and Tacoma, WA. These included, 5G Ultra Wideband will be available in parts of 87 cities.



Verizon’s investment in 5G Ultra Wideband enables people to experience unmatched speed on their phones and in homes. It intends to continue its aggressive push into more locations.



Verizon's shares have lost 10.6% in the past year compared with the industry's decline of 5.4%.

Though the company plans to offer 5G Ultra Wideband to millions of customers using the C-band spectrum, it is focused on the rapid expansion of the same using the mmWave spectrum. Verizon continues to expand its mmWave footprint to deliver game-changing experiences for the densest parts of its network.



Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband boasts ultra-low lag and throughputs much faster than 4G. This is expected to eventually handle data volumes 100 times larger than 4G LTE networks. The company plans to provide 5G Ultra Wideband service using the C-band spectrum to 100 million people by the end of first-quarter 2022.



5G Ultra Wideband combines the flexibility of mobile wireless with the high bandwidth capability traditionally associated with cable communications. Customers in the new 5G Ultra Wideband mobility markets can experience ultra-fast wireless speeds.



5G Home is an unlimited broadband service with no data caps. It offers a maximum download speed of up to 1 Gbps, with a typical download speed of 300 Mbps. Verizon is committed to bringing 5G Home Internet service to 50 million households by 2025.



Business customers will have access to the technology that can accelerate their digital transformation. Verizon’s new Business Unlimited Plus plan offers customers more value, with increased premium network access and strong mobile security features. Verizon’s disciplined network strategy for long-term sustainable growth, along with operational execution, is noteworthy.



