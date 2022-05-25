Verizon (VZ) Enriches +play Platform With Engaging Content

Verizon Communications Inc. VZ has announced that Age of Learning and Perlego will partner with its +play platform, broadening the depth of the platform’s offerings. +play, a ground-breaking platform, is a unique digital hub designed to centralize subscription services at no additional cost. It is a content hub, providing customers with exclusive deals and offerings for various content services.

Age of Learning, with its two award-winning programs ABCmouse and Adventure Academy, will create engaging and effective resources to help children expand their knowledge base. Age of Learning aims to reimagine education by delivering personalized, equitable instruction that accelerates achievement. The two programs of Age of Learning build critical knowledge of essential curriculum topics and aid children make significant gains in early literacy and math skills.

Perlego, a digital library of academic resources and tools, comes as a blessing for students who can’t afford to buy textbooks. As an initiative to partner with publishers, Perlego aims at cost-cutting and providing affordable e-books to the students.

+play is a natural extension of Verizon’s core strengths. The premium content and entertainment relationships have made this platform one of the largest and most successful direct-to-consumer platforms in the country. Additionally, it builds on Verizon’s strategy to accelerate 5G adoption through premium offerings. The company is witnessing significant 5G adoption and fixed wireless broadband momentum. The technical giant plans to accelerate the availability of its 5G Ultra Wideband network, covering 175 million people by the end of 2022.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Verizon has lost 10.1% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 17.5%.

It currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Coupa Software Incorporated COUP is a better-ranked stock in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Coupa Software has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 22.32%.

Coupa Software’s smart and efficient spend-control programs that provide enhanced reporting and analytics have been the primary reason behind its expanding clientele.

SAP SE SAP, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, is a key pick for stock investors. SAP has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 5.89%.

SAP, with its Rise with SAP solution, was adopted by clients, including Accenture, Canon Production Printing, Exide Industries Limited, NEC Corporation, Qinqin Food, Rising Auto and TELUS.

Silicon Motion Technology SIMO also carries a Zacks Rank #2. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 9%, with an earnings surprise of 1.05% on average in the trailing four quarters.

Silicon Motion has established itself as the leading merchant supplier of client SSD controller to module makers, including most leaders in the United States.





Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.