Verizon (VZ) Division Unveils BlueJeans Studio for Creators

Verizon Communications Inc.’s VZ division, Verizon Business, has announced BlueJeans Studio, an event production platform that offers creators the ability to create professional-grade live streams.



Along with Verizon’s event assist support team, this addition makes BlueJeans Events the ideal solution to help brands transform their virtual events for audiences. Launching as a feature of BlueJeans Events, BlueJeans Studio will be available soon at no extra cost to an Events subscription.



Web-based BlueJeans Studio is built into the Events platform to enable anyone to host events without any technical support. A few simple clicks create engaging video streams. It has a capacity of up to 150 presenters. Brands can save thousands as they do not need to hire production support to improve the visual appeal.



Verizon Business provides services and products for Verizon’s business and government clients around the world. Verizon’s shares have lost 6.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 8.7%.

The pandemic gave a major boost to the creative economy, with an increasing number of people considering themselves to be creators. But not all of them have the necessary tools to compete in today’s crowded marketplace.



The BlueJeans Studio brings powerful production tools to BlueJeans Events, giving corporate and individual users the power to produce spectacular virtual events and live streams. From the Studio producer dashboard, creators can create TV production-level events that engage audiences while expanding their reach.



Users looking to maximize broadcast reach can live stream to Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and other streaming platforms simultaneously and embed the live stream or pre-recorded event into a website.



With no production expertise required to create live streams or videos in 1080p, BlueJeans Studio brings the existing BlueJeans Events audience engagement tools to allow presenters to engage with the audience.



