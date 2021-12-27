Verizon (VZ) Deploys Record Public Safety Technology in 2021

This has been a record year for Verizon Communications Inc. VZ Frontline public safety technology deployments.



Created for first responders, Verizon Frontline is an advanced network and technology platform that has been developed in partnership with public safety officials to address their needs.



The Verizon Response Team provides assistance during crisis situations to government agencies, emergency responders, non-profit organizations and communities.



The members set up portable cell sites, Wi-Fi hotspots, free charging stations and other Frontline devices and solutions that enhance the network performance.



During 2021, the team delivered Frontline technology to first responders as they dealt with crises ranging from extreme weather events and wildfires to the ongoing response to the pandemic.



Despite the challenges, the team extensively deployed technology solutions to cover more than 700 communities across the country. It provided public safety agencies with almost 9,000 Frontline devices ranging from mobile hotspots, routers and drones to deployable satellite solutions.



The number of solutions provided this year exceeds last year’s figure by more than 3,000 and represents a new high for the Verizon Response Team.



Notable achievements in 2021 include wildfire response to more than 128 events in 16 states, hurricane response with 84 deployments across 13 states and the COVID-19 response with 178 deployments across 24 states.



Verizon’s investment in 5G Ultra Wideband enables people to experience unparalleled speed on their phones and in homes. The company intends to provide 5G Ultra Wideband using the C-band spectrum to 100 million people by the end of first-quarter 2022.



