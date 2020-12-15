Verizon (VZ) Deploys 5G Ultra Wideband at SAP's Facility

Verizon VZ has strengthened its collaboration with SAP SAP to develop 5G and compute at the edge solutions. The telecom giant has deployed its 5G Ultra Wideband service at SAP Labs in Palo Alto, CA.



In October 2019, Verizon and SAP joined forces to create enterprise solutions that use Verizon’s network and platform capabilities integrated with SAP’s software and services, particularly the SAP Leonardo IoT solution, SAP Edge Services and analytics, computing and data management capabilities. These solutions help organizations save time and increase productivity while accelerating their digital transformation.



Verizon operates six 5G Labs in the United States and one in London that specializes in developing use cases in industries ranging from healthcare to public safety to entertainment. The deployment of the 5G Ultra Wideband service at SAP Labs in Palo Alto supports Verizon’s strategy of taking technologies developed at its own labs to partners for greater impact.



Verizon is focused on partnering with enterprises, startups, universities and government to explore the ways in which 5G can transform almost every industry. It has set up four additional 5G Innovation Hubs on-premise for customers as part of an initiative to partner on 5G-related use cases.



SAP’s customers are likely to benefit from Verizon’s cutting-edge technologies such as 5G, software-defined networking and Intelligent Edge Network capabilities. Verizon continues to lead the industry with its 5G Ultra Wideband. The 5G Ultra Wideband network supports a range of business and industrial applications. It uses a millimeter-wave spectrum and is designed to deliver significantly faster download speed and greater bandwidth compared with 4G.



5G networks are poised to play a crucial role in the digital transformation of businesses. Verizon has built its 5G Ultra Wideband network to enable innovations that will support the changing behavior of enterprises and consumers.



Verizon aims to retain its lead in promulgating 5G mobile networks nationwide by using virtualized machines, advanced levels of operational automation and adaptability. Its disciplined network strategy for long-term sustainable growth, along with operational execution, is noteworthy.



