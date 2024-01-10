Verizon (VZ) Deploys 5G Network at U.S. Army Base of Hawaii

Verizon Communications Inc. VZ announced the launch of 5G services through a newly constructed cell tower dubbed Dragon Tower at the U.S. Army’s Helemano Military Reservation (HMR) center in Hawaii. It is one of the 13 new or in-progress cell towers provisioned for connectivity enhancement in the region.



HMR’s military housing accommodates around 2000 service members and families at Schofield Barracks and Wheeler Army Airfield. The remote nature of the location makes it difficult to establish reliable connectivity.



Being stationed in a remote area can have an impact on the mental wellbeing of base personnel. Access to dependable, high-speed Internet allows service members to stay in touch with loved ones, significantly boosting morale. Moreover, access to emergency services is also deemed a vital necessity for deployed military personnel and their families.



The partnership between Verizon and Helemano intends to address these issues. The cell tower is constructed at the heart of the HMR on the premises of the Army and Air Force Exchanges’ HMR Express store. The initiative is part of a $1 million project. The infrastructure boost will empower base personnel and visitors with enhanced wireless coverage and network services. This venture solidifies Verizon’s position as a leading technology partner for the U.S. Armed Forces. This will likely boost the company’s commercial prospects in the near future.



Verizon is witnessing significant 5G adoption and fixed wireless broadband momentum. The telecom giant plans to accelerate the availability of its 5G Ultra-Wideband network across the country. Its growth strategy includes 5G mobility, nationwide broadband and mobile edge compute and business solutions. Verizon is building the entire network infrastructure and ecosystem to provide the most amazing 5G experience to customers. It continues to deploy the Home Internet service in select cities where users can experience a maximum download speed of up to 1 Gbps.



Verizon’s 5G mobility service offers an unmatched experience that impacts diverse industries such as public safety, health care, retail and sports. The company’s 5G network hinges on three fundamental drivers to deliver the full potential of next-generation wireless technology. These include massive spectrum holdings, particularly in the millimeter-wave bands for faster data transfer, end-to-end deep fiber resources and the ability to deploy a large number of small cells.



The stock has lost 5.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 3.5%.



