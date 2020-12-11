Verizon (VZ) & Corning Launch Indoor 5G for Enterprises

In September, it was reported that Verizon VZ completed lab trials on 5G millimeter-wave in-building solutions with Corning GLW. The indoor cell sites are expected to expand the footprint of Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network and will provide private 5G networks with Mobile Edge Compute capabilities.



The companies have now commercially launched indoor 5G for enterprise customers. An indoor cell site brings the benefits of millimeter-wave 5G like high-speed and low-latency inside facilities where it may be difficult for signals from outside 5G network to penetrate. Initial deployments will take place in Verizon’s retail stores to provide the much-acclaimed 5G Ultra Wideband service.



WeWork, a global leader in flexible space solutions, has also inked a deal with Verizon to provide Corning’s indoor 5G cells. Of WeWork’s locations across the United States, 10 are set to receive installations. Corning’s indoor 5G, which is part of its portfolio of indoor cellular solutions, features an integrated baseband unit, radios and antennas. It delivers 5G performance by utilizing Corning’s state-of-the-art composite fiber.



5G networks are poised to play an important role in the digital transformation of businesses. With Verizon’s millimeter-wave bandwidth and reliability, a private 5G network will offer the scalability to manage more devices with cutting-edge capabilities. Verizon has built its 5G Ultra Wideband network to enable innovations that will support the changing behavior of businesses and consumers.



The 5G network enables throughput at least 25 times faster than current 4G networks. The network is expected to eventually enable 100 times larger data volumes than 4G with ultra-low latency. The 5G Ultra Wideband network supports a variety of business and industrial applications. It uses a millimeter-wave spectrum and is designed to deliver significantly faster download speed and greater bandwidth compared with 4G.



Verizon’s 5G mobility service offers an exceptional experience that impacts industries as diverse as public safety, healthcare, retail and sports. The telecom giant’s disciplined network strategy for long-term growth, along with operational execution, is noteworthy.



Verizon is well positioned to capitalize on ample growth opportunities in a highly competitive market, with rivals like T-Mobile TMUS and AT&T T. The company aims to retain its lead in promulgating 5G mobile networks nationwide by using virtualized machines, advanced levels of operational automation and adaptability.



Verizon’s shares have gained 7% in the past six months compared with 13% growth of the industry.







Verizon currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

