Verizon (VZ) Contributes to Disaster Management in Puerto Rico

Verizon Communications VZ has announced a commitment of $100,000 to the American Red Cross toward disaster management relief in Puerto Rico caused by Hurricane Fiona.

Verizon plans to leverage its wide base of customers to help the American Red Cross raise money and awareness for people living without power and water.

Customers can make a one-time $10 donation to the American Red Cross by sending a text message on the helpline number. The money will go toward aiding those affected by the hurricane's devastation, which includes catastrophic flooding, landslides and extensive power outages.

Apart for that, customers can also donate to Americares and the Salvation Army National Corporation. The donation will help to provide medicine and medical supplies as well as basic needs such as food, shelter and clothing. Such philanthropic activities are likely to fulfill its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) concerns and enable it to better serve customers.

Verizon offers communication services in the form of local phone service, long distance, wireless and data services. The company deploys the latest 4G LTE advanced technologies to deliver fast peak data speeds and capacity for customers, driven by customer-focused planning, disciplined engineering and constant strategic investment.

Verizon’s 5G mobility service offers an unparalleled experience that impacts industries as diverse as public safety, health care, retail and sports. The company’s 5G network hinges on three fundamental drivers to deliver the full potential of next-generation wireless technology.

Recently, Verizon and Visionable have extended their collaboration to accelerate the evolution of healthcare using Verizon’s private 5G and AI-driven secure networking. Per the terms of the agreement, the firms will work in unison on a range of connected healthcare solutions, leveraging Visionable’s patented technology and Verizon’s 5G Ultra-Wideband and 5G Edge network.

The collaboration intends to connect frontline responders to specialist doctors during critical emergencies and enable access to superior healthcare facilities. The partnership will primarily focus on the opportunities generated within the APAC and EMEA regions.

Verizon currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The stock has lost 27.4% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 24.4%.



Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Synopsys SNPS, Cadence Design System CDNS and Arista Networks ANET. Arista Networks currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas Synopsys and Cadence Design System presently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Synopsys 2022 earnings is pegged at $8.84 per share, up 4.4% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 16.2%.

Synopsys earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 3%. Shares of SNPS have decreased 3.2% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CDNS 2022 earnings is pegged at $4.11 per share, rising 3.5% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 17.7%.

Cadence’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 9.8%. Shares of CDNS have increased 1.8% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista Network’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $4.04 per share, increasing 10.1% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 18.6%.

Arista Network’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 10.1%. Shares of ANET have increased 23.3% in the past year.

