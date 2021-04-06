Verizon (VZ) Brings Private MEC Solution for Enterprises

Verizon Communications Inc. VZ has announced plans to expand its 5G collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deliver a private mobile edge computing (MEC) solution to enterprise customers.



The collaboration between Verizon and AWS edge computing began with the launch of Verizon’s 5G Edge with AWS Wavelength. Since August 2020, the companies have announced the availability of 5G MEC through wavelength zones in 10 cities across the United States.



Verizon’s 5G Edge is a MEC platform that has been designed to enable developers to build applications for mobile end users and wireless edge devices with ultra-low latency and massive throughput. 5G Edge moves the data and processing done by the applications and services closer to the end-user at the edge of the network.



AWS Wavelength is an infrastructure offering that has been optimized for MEC applications. Wavelength zones are infrastructure deployments that embed AWS compute and storage services within communication service providers’ data centers at the edge of the 5G network. This reduces the round-trip data needs to travel, enabling customers to take full advantage of the latency and bandwidth benefits offered by 5G.



The new solution will integrate Verizon’s private 5G networks and Edge platform with AWS Outposts. AWS Outposts is a fully managed service that offers the same AWS infrastructure and services to nearly any data center or on-premises facility for a hybrid experience. Verizon’s enterprise customers can now use private MEC to deploy real-time applications that reduce costs and improve operational efficiency.



In this context, Corning GLW has become the first company to incorporate the private MEC solution. The company is seeing the benefits of 5G and private MEC at its fiber-optic cable manufacturing facility in Hickory, NC.



Verizon’s private MEC offering will help unlock the potential for enterprise customers who need to maintain a secure environment. Factories and large businesses will be able to use Verizon’s private Edge services on-premises to support low-latency use cases.



Verizon’s shares have moved up 3.3% in the past year compared with 15.4% growth of the industry.







The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



A couple of better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Plantronics PLT and Ubiquiti UI, both sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Plantronics delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 560.4%, on average.



Ubiquiti delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 37.1%, on average.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?



Last year's 2020 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.



Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ): Free Stock Analysis Report



Corning Incorporated (GLW): Free Stock Analysis Report



Plantronics, Inc. (PLT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Ubiquiti Inc. (UI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.