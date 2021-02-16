Verizon (VZ) Boosts Robotic Capabilities With incubed Buyout

Verizon Communications Inc. VZ recently inked a definitive agreement for an undisclosed amount to acquire Austria-based software firm — incubed IT — in order to augment its robotic automation capabilities in industrial settings. The transaction is expected to close by the first half of 2021, subject to mandatory closing conditions and regulatory approvals.



Since its inception in 2011, this startup firm has created a niche market for hardware-independent software for localization and navigation of autonomous mobile robots and integrated fleet management system to coordinate multiple robots. These solutions typically form the foundation stones of terrestrial robotics and are likely to be a value addition for mobile robot orchestration, making processes and workflows more efficient and productive.



Verizon aims to tap these functionalities to gain a competitive edge against rivals. Leveraging 5G technology and edge computing capabilities, the company intends to harness incubed’s autonomous software to develop new business opportunities for enterprises and scale up robotic automaton. This, in turn, is likely to enable the company to better serve its customers. On the other hand, incubed will gain the technology expertise and 5G network of Verizon to expand on its innovations and serve broader audiences.



With one of the most efficient wireless networks in the United States, Verizon continues to deploy the latest 4G LTE Advanced technologies to deliver faster peak data speeds and capacity for customers, driven by customer-focused planning, disciplined engineering and constant strategic investment. Verizon has been aggressively forging ahead to expand its fiber optics networks to support 4G LTE and 5G wireless standards as well as wireline connections. The company remains focused on making necessary capital expenditures in order to support the increased demand for network traffic.



Verizon is likely to benefit from a disciplined network strategy, including accelerated 5G deployment despite economic uncertainties stemming from the COVID-19 crisis. The wireless operator is building the 5G home solution and mobile edge computing on the same network. The company expects to see strong momentum in 2021 backed by customer-centric business model and diligent execution of operational plans.



Verizon offered a bullish guidance for 2021 based on the resilient earnings performance and projected trends. The company currently expects adjusted earnings in the range of $5.00 to $5.15 per share. While service and other revenues are likely to grow in excess of 2%, wireless service revenues are expected to jump more than 3%.



Shares of the company have lost 7.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 5.6%.





