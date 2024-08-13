Verizon (VZ) to Boost SD-WAN for National Labor Relations Board

Verizon Communications Inc. VZ recently announced that it had partnered with the National Labor Relations Board (“NLRB”) to modernize the latter’s network infrastructure with Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions. The deal marks a strategic win for the telecommunication giant as it aims to expand its footprint across the public sector.



Per the terms of the $4 million task-order agreement, Verizon will likely re-configure and upgrade NLRB’s existing Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) infrastructure across its 48 branch offices and headquarters. The latest upgrade includes an integrated network security solution, which is expected to offer cutting-edge security measures to safeguard sensitive NLRB data, thereby addressing the rising need for robust security measures in evolving digital landscape.



Additionally, the company will provide advanced cloud-based services to enhance NLRB's operational efficiency and agility. This comprehensive solution is designed to empower NLRB in fulfilling its mission of protecting the rights of private-sector employees.



Verizon's move to upgrade NLRB’s SD-WAN services reflects a broader trend in the telecommunications industry, where companies are continuously innovating to meet evolving customer needs. By integrating advanced security features and enhancing network management capabilities, the company aims to deliver a more reliable and secure network infrastructure. The latest improvements in its SD-WAN services are expected to strengthen Verizon’s position as a key player in the competitive enterprise network solutions market.



Shares of Verizon have gained 20.8% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 31.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Verizon currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry have been discussed below.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, sporting a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), supplies products to a prestigious set of customers, including Fortune 500 global companies in markets such as cloud titans, enterprises, financials and specialty cloud service providers. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 15.02%. In the last reported quarter, Arista delivered an earnings surprise of 8.25%.



CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM, sporting a Zacks Rank of 1, is a premier provider of infrastructure solutions, including wireless and fiber optic solutions, for the core, access and edge layers of communication networks. It has a long-term growth expectation of 18.15%.



Harmonic Inc. HLIT enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally. It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 32.5%. It currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1.

Free Report – 3 Stocks Sneaking Into Hydrogen Energy

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. No guarantees, but three companies are quietly getting the jump on their competition.

Zacks Investment Research is temporarily offering an urgent Special Report naming and explaining these emerging powerhouses primed to boom. Click below for Hydrogen Energy: 3 Industrial Giants to Ride the Next Renewable Energy Wave.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.