Verizon (VZ) and Cisco Partner to Power Autonomous Driving

To test the efficacies of 5G and mobile edge computing in connected and autonomous vehicles, Verizon Communications Inc. VZ has collaborated with Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO to prove that autonomous driving could be achieved without the use of costly physical roadside units to extend radio signals. The test results are likely to sow the seeds for a simpler approach to autonomous driving and reduce costs without compromising on security issues.



Leveraging Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband, mobile edge computing platform and Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) communication systems with Cisco Catalyst IR1101 routers in connected infrastructure, the proof-of-concept aimed to test how superfast reliable data transfer between road infrastructure and vehicle could be achieved without roadside radio signals. The test successfully established that the latency thresholds required for autonomous driving applications could be realized through Cisco routers and Verizon network connectivity. This is likely to result in safer and less congested roads with scalability for future applications.



The automotive telematics and connectivity platforms, digital cockpit and C-V2X (cellular vehicle-to-everything) solutions are fueling emerging automotive industry trends such as the growth in connected vehicles, the transformation of the in-car experience and vehicle electrification. The C-V2X is an avant-garde communication technology that includes vehicle-to-pedestrian (V2P), vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-roadside infrastructure (V2I). With a growing C-V2X collaboration between the automotive and telecom industries, the test results are likely to enhance autonomous driving in a reliable and cost-effective manner in cities like Las Vegas, where public mobile edge compute technology exists.



With one of the most efficient wireless networks in the United States, Verizon deploys the latest 4G LTE Advanced technologies to deliver faster peak data speeds and capacity for customers, driven by customer-focused planning, disciplined engineering and constant strategic investment. The company remains focused on making necessary capital expenditures due to the expansion of 5G mmWave in new and existing markets, the densification of the 4G LTE wireless network to cater to huge traffic demands across multiple verticals and the continued deployment of the fiber infrastructure.



Verizon’s 5G mobility service offers an unparalleled experience that impacts industries as diverse as public safety, health care, retail and sports. The company’s 5G network hinges on three fundamental drivers to deliver the full potential of next-generation wireless technology. These are massive spectrum holdings, particularly in the millimeter-wave bands for faster data transfer, end-to-end deep fiber resources and the ability to deploy a large number of small cells. In order to expand coverage and improve connectivity, Verizon has acquired 161MHz of mid-band spectrum in the C-Band auction for a total consideration of $45.5 billion. These airwaves offer significant bandwidth with better propagation characteristics for optimum coverage in both rural and urban areas.



The company continues with the aggressive rollout of 5G Ultra Wideband service to expand its coverage across the country. It is also offering the best of LTE and 5G Ultrawideband facilities with the launch of On Site 5G — a transformative on-premises, private 5G network — for business enterprises. This customized solution enables firms hitherto crippled with coverage gaps, lost connectivity, fractured security, data congestion and inconsistent service quality to have a dedicated capacity with adequate bandwidth to minimize costly downtime and missed opportunities.



The stock has lost 11.9% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 11.4%. Nevertheless, we remain impressed with the inherent growth potential of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





Some better-ranked firms within the broader industry are KVH Industries, Inc. KVHI and TESSCO Technologies Incorporated TESS.



KVH Industries delivered an earnings surprise of 20%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. Despite global supply chain disruptions, KVH Industries is driving growth and margin expansion through new product introduction and subscriber migration to High-Throughput Satellites.



This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock aims to make decisive inroads into the still-nascent autonomous transportation markets with a strong balance sheet position and zero debt. If KVH Industries manages to effectively mitigate supply chain woes, there could be further room for cash flow expansion.



TESSCO delivered an earnings surprise of 55.4%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. It carries a Zacks Rank #2. Earnings estimates for TESSCO for the current year have moved up 28.8% since March 2021.



TESSCO offers products to the industry’s top manufacturers in mobile communications, Wi-Fi, wireless backhaul and related products. With more than three decades of experience, it delivers complete end-to-end solutions to the wireless industry.

