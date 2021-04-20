Verizon (VZ) Aims to Expand 5G Service With C-Band Deployment

Verizon Communications Inc. VZ has started the installation of equipment from Ericsson ERIC and Samsung Electronics to accelerate the deployment of its 5G Ultra Wideband and fixed wireless broadband service on the C-band spectrum.



The telecom giant recently secured an average of 161 MHz of C-band spectrum. This allows it to offer mobility and broadband services to millions of more customers nationwide.



The C-band spectrum will enable 5G Ultra Wideband speed and coverage for mobility, home broadband and business Internet solutions. The deployment of 5G Ultra Wideband on this spectrum requires new network equipment including basebands, radios and antennas.



Verizon selected Ericsson and Samsung to supply the Radio Access Network (RAN) equipment. Ericsson is providing its Antenna-Integrated Radio product from the Radio System portfolio to support this network deployment. Samsung is providing its Massive MIMO radios and fully virtualized RAN for Verizon’s C-band commercial network.



Verizon has built its 5G Ultra Wideband network to enable innovations that will support the changing behavior of customers. The 5G Ultra Wideband network supports a range of business and industrial applications.



It uses a millimeter-wave spectrum and has been designed to deliver significantly faster download speed and greater bandwidth compared with 4G. Verizon expects to provide 5G Ultra Wideband service using C-band to 100 million people by the end of first-quarter 2022.



The company plans to cover more than 175 million people between 2022 and 2023. By 2024 and beyond, more than 250 million people are likely to have access to Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband service on the C-band spectrum.



Verizon’s focus on upgrading its network will enhance the speed and performance for better customer experiences. The company’s disciplined network strategy for long-term sustainable growth, along with operational execution, is remarkable.



Verizon’s shares have moved up 2.9% in the past six months compared with 10.1% growth of the industry.







The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



