Verizon (VZ) 5G Boosts Fan Experience at Bank of America Stadium

Verizon Communications Inc. VZ announced that it has successfully completed the deployment of the Express Entry facility at the Bank of America Stadium, leveraging Verizon 5G Edge Accelerated Access. This deployment was a collaborative effort with the Carolina Panthers Organization.



Notably, till date, Verizon has made 5G investments across 75 major public venues that include some iconic stadiums. The recent venture highlights its initiative to enhance network capabilities and create a reliable technology ecosystem that caters to varied use cases across industries.



The Bank of America stadium has recently undergone a substantial network upgrade. Verizon installed its 5G Ultra-Wideband network, delivering speeds up to 10 times faster than 4G. The company’s in-stadium connectivity solution offers a lag-free experience, allowing fans to seamlessly watch videos, manage fantasy teams and check scores without interruptions.



Verizon's 5G connectivity will bring extensive improvements to various stadium operations. Long entry wait times can negatively impact the enjoyment of fans attending the venue, while manual entry validation processes are prone to human error and diminish overall productivity. Credential mismatch can also increase the risk of security breaches. The installation of the Express Entry feature at Bank of America Stadium effectively eliminates these inefficiencies associated with venue access management.



It incorporates 5G Edge Accelerated Access technology, which has facial authentication features that precisely authenticate visitor identity and accelerate the ticketing process. Its cloud-based infrastructure reduces the expenses related to on-premise servers. The automated check-in facility offers nearly real-time, touchless entry into the venue, reducing congestion and delays at the entrance. These features will empower fans to maximize their enjoyment from on-field action and seamlessly utilize the venue amenities.



Along with improving overall safety and security, these advanced features will also ensure better resource management in the stadium. The Bank of America Stadium is set to receive more network upgrades in 2024.



Verizon is witnessing significant 5G adoption and fixed wireless broadband momentum. The telecom giant plans to accelerate the availability of its 5G Ultra-Wideband network across the country. Its growth strategy includes 5G mobility, nationwide broadband and mobile edge compute and business solutions. Verizon is building the entire network infrastructure and ecosystem to provide the most amazing 5G experience to customers. It continues to deploy the Home Internet service in select cities where users can experience a maximum download speed of up to 1 Gbps.



Verizon’s 5G mobility service offers an unmatched experience that impacts diverse industries such as public safety, health care, retail and sports. The company’s 5G network hinges on three fundamental drivers to deliver the full potential of next-generation wireless technology. These include massive spectrum holdings, particularly in the millimeter-wave bands for faster data transfer, end-to-end deep fiber resources and the ability to deploy a large number of small cells.



The stock has gained 2% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 0.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Verizon currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

