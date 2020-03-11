Verizon Unveils New Mobile Phone Service 'Yahoo Mobile'

(RTTNews) - Verizon has unveiled a new mobile phone service called "Yahoo Mobile." It is available in the U.S. today on iPhone and Android devices.

Yahoo Mobile, which operates on Verizon's 4G LTE network, offers unlimited talk, text and data for $39.99 per month. Customers will also get ad-free Yahoo Mail Pro for free of cost.

The unlimited data is reportedly at 5-12 Mbps speeds, which could be throttled to slower rates "in times of high traffic."

The service also offers mobile hotspot for sharing data with another device. Speeds are capped at 5 Mbps and limited to one tethered device at a time.

Verizon acquired Yahoo's operating business in June 2017. Yahoo has since changed its name to Altaba Inc.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.