Verizon unit TracFone to pay $13.4 mln to settle false claims allegations, U.S. DOJ says

Ismail Shakil Reuters
TracFone Wireless Inc has agreed to pay $13.4 million to settle false claims allegations in connection with the Federal Communications Commission's Lifeline Program, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday.

The settlement is for resolving allegations that TracFone, a Verizon Communications Inc VZ.N unit, violated the False Claims Act by signing up more than 175,000 ineligible customers in connection with the FCC's Lifeline Program, the Justice Department said in a statement.

