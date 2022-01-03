Companies
VZ

Verizon to delay 5G deployment two weeks, averting aviation safety standoff

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Verizon Communications said late on Monday it had agreed to a two-week delay in deploying C-Band wireless spectrum, averting an aviation safety standoff that threatened to disrupt flights starting this week.

WASHINGTON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications VZ.N said late on Monday it had agreed to a two-week delay in deploying C-Band wireless spectrum, averting an aviation safety standoff that threatened to disrupt flights starting this week.

"We've agreed to two-week delay which promises the certainty of bringing this nation our game-changing 5G network in January," Verizon said after intensive talks with the Federal Aviation Administration and other government officials. The White House, airlines and aviation unions had pushed Verizon to delay its planned Wednesday rollout.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VZ FDX T AAL DAL

Other Topics

Commodities US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular