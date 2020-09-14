Verizon to buy wireless services provider Tracfone in $6.25 bln deal

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc VZ.N said on Monday it would buy wireless services provider Tracfone, a unit of Mexican telecom America Movil, in a $6.25 billion cash and stock deal.

