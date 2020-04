Verizon to buy video-conferencing company Blue Jeans Network

April 16 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc VZ.N on Thursday agreed to buy video-conferencing company Blue Jeans Network Inc, a rival of Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM.O, for an undisclosed price.

Lockdowns enforced across the world to contain the spread of the new coronavirus have pushed people to work from home, leading to a surge in demand for video-conferencing apps such as Zoom, Cisco's CSCO.O Webex and Microsoft's MSFT.O Teams.

Verizon will pay less than $500 million for Blue Jeans, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

