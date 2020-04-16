US Markets
Verizon to buy video-conferencing company Blue Jeans Network

Verizon Communications Inc on Thursday agreed to buy video-conferencing company Blue Jeans Network Inc, a rival of Zoom Video Communications Inc, for an undisclosed price.

Lockdowns enforced across the world to contain the spread of the new coronavirus have pushed people to work from home, leading to a surge in demand for video-conferencing apps such as Zoom, Cisco's CSCO.O Webex and Microsoft's MSFT.O Teams.

Verizon will pay less than $500 million for Blue Jeans, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

