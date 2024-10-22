Verizon targets 30M+ fiber passings by 2028

Says actions taken since early 2023 are driving improvements across all businesses. Says wireless service revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth will come in at or above the midpoint of its guided range. Says continues to expect positive consumer postpaid phone net adds in FY24. Says expects Q4 sequential growth in wireless service revenue to be driven by volume improvements, increased contributions from FWA, and recently communicated pricing actions. Says aims to double fixed wireless access subscribers by 2028. Says targets 30M+ fiber passings by 2028. Comments and guidance taken from Q3 earnings conference call.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on VZ:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.