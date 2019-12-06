Verizon-Sony Partner to Boost Live Sports Viewing Experience

Verizon Communications Inc. VZ has teamed up with the subsidiaries of Sony Corporation SNE — Sony Imaging Products & Solutions Inc. and Sony Mobile Communications Inc. — to offer excellent live sports broadcast to NBC Sports. Going forward, the collaboration is likely to reduce configuration time and costs, which are core to camera system integration.



A trial was conducted at a recently held football match where three devices, namely Sony PXW-Z450 shoulder camcorder, Sony prototype transmitter box and Xperia 5G mmWave device were used, leveraging Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network. The pilot run proved to be successful, and as a proof-of-concept it was stated that the combined technology enables the producers to broadcast real time high-quality video with the help of Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network. The service boasts high throughput, low-latency and better wireless connectivity across stadiums to drive fan engagement.



Markedly, 5G Ultra Wideband network hinges on three fundamental drivers to deliver the full potential of this breakthrough technology. These are massive spectrum holdings, particularly in the millimeter wave bands for faster data transfer, end-to-end deep fiber resources and the ability to deploy large numbers of small cells. The network delivers adequate bandwidth and download speed required for applications such as 4K/8K video streaming, VR/AR, mobile workforce, industrial IoT, among others.



A year ago, Verizon exhibited multi-stream immersive virtual reality experience over 5G for live in-stadium game action. These experiences show how 5G will provide fans with more engrossing live game experience in stadiums or even at home.



With one of the most efficient wireless networks in the United States, Verizon continues to deploy state-of-the-art technologies to deliver increased capacity, lower latency and faster speeds for customers. In the enterprise and wholesale business, the company is changing its revenue mix toward newer growth services like cloud, security and professional services. It intends to capitalize on various innovative technology solutions being developed in the IoT and telematics ecosystem across multiple industries.



Verizon is seeking competitive edge in a saturated and price-sensitive market, which includes major players like AT&T Inc. T and T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS. The company’s latest move is directed at upping the ante against rivals. This would enable it to promote the 5G innovations, backed by customer-focused planning, disciplined engineering and strategic investments. The telecom bellwether aims to retain its lead in promulgating next-gen 5G mobile networks nationwide by using virtualized machines and advanced levels of operational automation, which are likely to reinforce its market position while stoking growth.



Shares of Verizon have gained 8.2% compared with the industry’s growth of 17.6% in the year-to-date period.





