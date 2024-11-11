Verizon Secures Task Order Extension From Defense Department

(RTTNews) - Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), Monday announced a 24-month task order extension from the U.S. Department of Defense, taking the total amount of the Global Network Solutions contract to over $98 million.

The extended contract aims to create a point-to-point connection within Southwest Asia to provide critical communications capabilities for the U.S. government.

The contract is set to be recompeted and awarded by 2026, the company added.

Currently, Verizon's stock is trading at $40.74, up 0.65 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

