News & Insights

Markets
VZ

Verizon Secures Task Order Extension From Defense Department

November 11, 2024 — 10:41 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), Monday announced a 24-month task order extension from the U.S. Department of Defense, taking the total amount of the Global Network Solutions contract to over $98 million.

The extended contract aims to create a point-to-point connection within Southwest Asia to provide critical communications capabilities for the U.S. government.

The contract is set to be recompeted and awarded by 2026, the company added.

Currently, Verizon's stock is trading at $40.74, up 0.65 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.