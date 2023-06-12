News & Insights

US Markets
VZ

Verizon searching for new finance chief and potential CEO successor - WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

June 12, 2023 — 12:07 pm EDT

Written by Chavi Mehta for Reuters ->

June 12 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications VZ.N is searching for a new finance chief and looking for potential candidates to later succeed CEO Hans Vestberg, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday citing people familiar with the matter.

The company had reshuffled its senior leadership roles in March and appointed Tony Skiadas to replace former Chief Financial Officer Matt Ellis while naming Sowmyanarayan Sampath as the CEO of Verizon Consumer Group.

Verizon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Currently Vestberg, who is also the telecom giant's chairman, is actively involved in the CFO search along with members of the board, with multiple candidates still under consideration, the report said.

The company is working with executive recruiting and advisory firm Spencer Stuart, the report added.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VZ

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.