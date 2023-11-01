Verizon says it making interim CFO permanent

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications VZ.N said Wednesday it was naming Tony Skiadas as chief financial officer.

Skiadas, a 27-year-veteran at Verizon, was named interim CFO in March of the telecommunications company as part of a leadership restructuring. Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg said in an email to employees Wednesday that Skiadas "is uniquely positioned to steer us through the current economic volatility and our industry's changing landscape."

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

