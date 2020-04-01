Markets
VZ

Verizon Says Call Volume Soars as Stay-at-Home Becomes the Norm

Contributor
Rich Duprey The Motley Fool
Published

Being cooped up in the house because of the coronavirus pandemic is causing people to figuratively "reach out and touch someone." Verizon (NYSE: VZ) said last week that its wireless network was handling twice as many calls on weekdays as it generally sees on Mother's Day, typically the busiest day of the year for calls.

A woman holds a smartphone on which another woman's face is displayed

Image source: Getty Images.

A chatty bunch

Verizon reported on March 24 that an average of 800 million calls were being placed each weekday and the calls were lasting a third longer than they typically do. 

The carrier's chief technology officer, Kyle Malady, was quoted as saying, "Typically, Mother's Day is always our highest Sunday call volume. The weekday calling numbers are now significantly exceeding the national holiday honoring Mom."

The company found mobile hand-offs, or when a data session is passed from one cell tower location to another, such as occurs when someone is walking or driving, had fallen 27% compared to a typical week. That indicates people are staying put.

Verizon also said customers were sending 9 billion texts per day.

But it's not just personal calls that are surging during the pandemic, as there has been increased usage of services typical of large-scale work-from-home setups. Verizon said usage of collaboration tools on its network jumped 47% week over week and virtual private network usage was up  52%.

Verizon says its networks continue to perform well despite the increased loads they are handling.

10 stocks we like better than Verizon Communications
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Verizon Communications wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

 

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VZ

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular