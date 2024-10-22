Verizon reports Q3 broadband net addtions of 389,000

Total broadband net additions of 389,000. This was the ninth consecutive quarter with more than 375,000 broadband net additions. Total fixed wireless net additions of 363,000. At the end of third-quarter 2024, the company had a base of nearly 4.2 million fixed wireless subscribers. The company reached its fixed wireless subscriber target 15 months ahead of schedule, which is a reflection of the product’s popularity and customer demand for high quality broadband services. Total broadband connections grew to more than 11.9 million as of the end of third-quarter 2024, representing a nearly 16 percent increase year over year. Fixed wireless revenue for third-quarter 2024 was $562 million, up $215 million year over year.

