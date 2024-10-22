Verizon reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.19, consensus $1.18

Reports Q3 revenue $33.3B, consensus $33.43B. “This has been a pivotal quarter for Verizon (VZ), with transformative strategic moves and continued operational excellence. We continue to deliver strong results in mobility and broadband, and we are on track to meet our full-year 2024 financial guidance, with wireless service revenue and adjusted EBITDA trending at or above the midpoint of the guided range,” said Verizon Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg. “Our new products – myPlan, myHome and Verizon Business Complete – and our brand refresh are resonating with customers. Through our pending acquisition of Frontier Communications, and our agreement for Vertical Bridge to lease, operate and manage thousands of wireless communications towers, we have set Verizon up for disciplined growth, now and into the future.”

