Verizon Reports Earnings Friday. Here's What to Expect.

Telecom companies are theoretically made for a social-distancing world. Largely stuck at home, Americans have been relying on their phone and internet connections more than ever in the past two months—for work, entertainment, and keeping up with family and friends.

Wireless-service providers such as Verizon Communications (ticker: VZ) can count on the recurring monthly revenue from their subscribers to continue as long as the global pandemic persists. Even in a recession, customers are loath to shut off their phones when looking to save money.

AT&T (T) reported its first-quarter results on Wednesday morning, and its wireless business held up well even in March, when most of the U.S. came under stay-at-home orders. In fact, management said it saw more customers step up to more-expensive plans. The conglomerate’s media and entertainment segment, meanwhile, was pressured by lost revenue from canceled sports events and associated advertising.

Verizon—which reports its first-quarter results on Friday before the bell—is predominantly a wireless-phone business, and doesn’t have a large media division. Investors have rewarded its less cyclically exposed profile during the market’s turmoil this year. Verizon shares have lost only 3% after dividends, compared with a 13% drop for the S&P 500 and 22% for AT&T stock. T-Mobile US (TMUS) shares, meanwhile, have climbed 16%, boosted by the long-sought approval of its acquisition of Sprint, which closed on April 1.

Here is a snapshot of Wall Street’s expectations and some recent history:

• Verizon’s focus over the past year has been on preparing its network for the transition to next-generation 5G networks, which promise faster speeds and better performance in high-density areas. Verizon’s first commercial mobile 5G networks went live last spring in parts of Chicago and Minneapolis, and it has since added partial coverage in several dozen other cities. AT&T said on Wednesday it plans to have a nationwide 5G network by this summer, while T-Mobile already has one—albeit with slower speeds than Verizon’s approach because of differences in wireless spectrum.

• Verizon has said it doesn’t expect its 5G efforts to translate to meaningful revenue growth until 2021, when more compatible handsets could be available. The company’s approach is focused on three lines of business: 5G mobile for businesses and consumers, 5G home broadband—delivering home internet over the air—and mobile edge computing, which is essentially miniature data centers distributed throughout the network.

• Wall Street analysts don’t expect the pandemic to have hurt Verizon’s business much in the first quarter, but they don’t see it growing either. Their consensus estimate is for $1.22 in adjusted earnings per share, 2 cents more than a year earlier. Revenue is estimated to come in at $32.4 billion, versus $32.1 billion last year. Analysts also forecast $11.97 billion in adjusted Ebitda, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, which would be up slightly from $11.94 billion.

• Verizon helped attract more subscribers late last year by reducing the price of its unlimited plans in August, and began offering a free year of Disney+—Walt Disney’s (DIS) new streaming service—when it made its debut in November. Verizon reported its best fourth quarter for postpaid net additions since 2013, boasting a better-than-expected 1.25 million postpaid net adds.

• Analysts see subscriber growth slowing meaningfully in the first quarter. Their average forecast is for 84,600 net new postpaid wireless subscribers—but estimates range from a 425,000-subscriber gain to a loss of 146,000. The consensus is for Verizon to have lost 100,300 prepaid subscribers and 59,000 Fios TV subscribers, and to have added 53,000 net new Fios internet subscribers in the first quarter.

• Verizon’s first-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.25 per share, reported on Jan. 30, were a penny short of analysts’ expectations, while sales were about $200 million ahead at $34.8 billion. The strong subscriber growth didn’t prevent the stock from slipping that day.

• Analysts are neutral on Verizon stock. A third have a Buy or equivalent rating, while 67% recommend a Hold. No analysts rate Verizon at Sell. Their average target price is $60.30, about 4% above the stock’s recent $57.81. Verizon stock also sports a 4.3% annual dividend yield.

Verizon management scheduled a conference call with analysts at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on Friday.

