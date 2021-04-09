Verizon Recalls 2.5 Mln Ellipsis Jetpack Mobile Hotspots

(RTTNews) - Telecom major Verizon is recalling 2.5 million Ellipsis Jetpack mobile hotspots citing fire and burn risks, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

In a statement, the agency noted that the lithium ion battery in the hotspots can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

The recall was initiated after Verizon received 15 reports of devices overheating, including six reports of fire damage to bedding or flooring and two reports of minor burn injuries.

The recall involves Ellipsis Jetpack mobile hotspots manufactured in Vietnam and Taiwan, and imported by San Diego, California-based Franklin Wireless Corp.

The recalled Jetpacks are dark navy plastic oval devices that are about 3.5 inches wide and 2.25 inches tall. "verizon" is printed below the digital display window on the front of the device. The charger that comes along with the recalled Jetpacks has a sticker on the wire that states: Compatible: FWC MHS900L, Model: FWCR900TVL, DC151030. Cellco Partnership, d/b/a Verizon Wireless, of Basking Ridge, New Jersey distributed the mobile hotspots through Verizon stores across the country, and other stores and to school districts nationwide and online at www.verizon.com. They were sold from April 2017 through March 2021 for between $50 to $150.

Consumers are urged to contact Verizon to receive a replacement hotspot free of charge and a return envelope to return the Ellipsis to Verizon for safe disposal.

Until then, they are urged to power the unit off, unplug it from its power source and store on top a hard surface with adequate ventilation around the unit and away from combustibles.

If consumers must use the product for internet access, they are asked to turn the recalled hotspot "on" and plug it in to allow the hotspot to receive two over-the-air automatic software updates.

Further, Verizon has contacted schools that provided the recalled Ellipsis Jetpack to students. Parents of these children should contact their school for instructions on how to receive a free replacement device and return their recalled Ellipsis Jetpacks.

In similar recalls, Victory Innovations in February called back Electrostatic Sprayers with Lithium-ion battery packs, including about 405,000 units sold in the U.S., and 27,000 in Canada, citing fire and explosion hazards.

