Verizon reaffirms FY24 adjusted EPS view $4.50-$4.70, consensus $4.57

For 2024, Verizon (VZ) continues to expect the following: Total wireless service revenue growth of 2.0 percent to 3.5 percent. Adjusted EBITDA growth of 1.0 percent to 3.0 percent. Adjusted EPS2 of $4.50 to $4.70. Capital expenditures between $17.0 billion and $17.5 billion. Adjusted effective income tax rate in the range of 22.5 percent to 24.0 percent.

