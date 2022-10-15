Verizon, Razer Unveil 'world's First 5G Gaming Device; Coming In January

(RTTNews) - Verizon and Razer unveiled the world's first 5G gaming device, "the Razer Edge 5G". The device is coming in January 2023, but pricing is currently unknown.

Verizon noted that the 5G handheld console, which equipped with the world's most advanced display, powered by the latest Snapdragon G3xFort Gen 1 Gaming Platform, is running on Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband, the 5G network for gaming.

Gamers no longer need to be wired to their home network or endlessly searching for a reliable Wi-Fi hotspot when out and about.

The Razer Edge 5G has a 6.8-inch AMOLED touchscreenscreen with a refresh rate of 144Hz and a Full HD+ resolution of 2,400 x 1,080. Razer said that the display has 87 percent more pixels than competitors' devices.

The device has a 5,000mAh capacity battery, as well as 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of storage.

According to the company, the Razer Edge 5G will have thousands of AAA games compatible with the device, whether it be native Android games and pre-installed launchers like Epic Games, cloud streaming services like Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) and Nvidia GeForce Now, or remote play options offering full access to PC libraries like Steam Link, Moonlight, Parsec, and Xbox.

