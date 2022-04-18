Verizon raises minimum wage to $20 an hour for U.S employees

April 18 (Reuters) - U.S. wireless carrier Verizon Communications Inc VZ.N said on Monday it would raise the minimum wage of its new and existing customer service, retail and inside sales employees to $20 an hour amid a tight labor market and rising inflation.

In recent months, U.S. retailer Walmart WMT.N, drugstore chain Walgreen Boots Alliance Inc WBA.O and restaurant operator Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG.N raised hourly wages for employees to lure more people back to work.

Verizon also said it would offer a sign-on bonus for retail specialist and assistant manager positions in some regions around the United States.

"These changes are the direct result of employee feedback and will help us remain an attractive employer in this competitive environment," said Krista Bourne, chief operating officer at Verizon Consumer Group.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

