Verizon raises administrative fee to $3.50 per month, Android Police says

December 04, 2024 — 06:25 pm EST

Verizon (VZ) is raising its “Administrative and Telco Recovery Charge” fee to $3.50 per month for each voice line from $3.30, and is increasing the fee for data lines to $1.60 per line form $1.40, Android Police’s Sanuj Bhatia reports. The company previously raised the administrative charge in mid-2022 by 70%, and in late 2023 the carrier faced a $100M class-action lawsuit over the fee, which it settled earlier this year without admitting any wrongdoing, the author notes.

