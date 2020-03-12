US Markets

Verizon raises 2020 capital expenditure in 5G push

Contributor
Amal S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO PEREZ

Verizon Communications Inc on Thursday raised its full-year capital expenditure as it accelerates its transition to 5G network.

March 12 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc VZ.N on Thursday raised its full-year capital expenditure as it accelerates its transition to 5G network.

The company said it expects to spend $17.5 billion to 18.5 billion in 2020, up from its prior forecast of $17 billion to $18 billion.

The carrier also said it has not seen any measurable increase in data use since the coronavirus outbreak.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular