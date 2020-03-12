Verizon raises 2020 capital expenditure in 5G push

March 12 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc VZ.N on Thursday raised its full-year capital expenditure as it accelerates its transition to 5G network.

The company said it expects to spend $17.5 billion to 18.5 billion in 2020, up from its prior forecast of $17 billion to $18 billion.

The carrier also said it has not seen any measurable increase in data use since the coronavirus outbreak.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

