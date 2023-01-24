US Markets
VZ

Verizon quarterly wireless subscriber additions top estimates

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

January 24, 2023 — 07:09 am EST

Written by Eva Mathews and Samrhitha Arunasalam for Reuters ->

Adds background, details

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc VZ.N on Tuesday reported better-than-expected quarterly wireless subscriber additions, as its promotional plans attracted more customers and drove device upgrades during the holiday season.

After reporting lower wireless sign-ups compared to rivals AT&T T.N and T-Mobile TMUS.O in 2022, Verizon has picked up pace again, thanks to promotional offers and Apple's AAPL.O flagship iPhone launch.

Verizon, whose plans are the most expensive among U.S. peers, added 217,000 net new monthly bill paying wireless phone subscribers in the fourth quarter, higher than Factset estimates of 200,400 additions.

The company's net income rose 41.4% to $6.7 billion in the quarter.

Excluding items, Verizon earned $1.19 per share.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews and Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VZ
T
TMUS
AAPL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.