Verizon Q1 Earnings Dip—A Buying Opportunity for VZ Stock?

Verizon’s (NYSE: VZ) stock price fell in March and April as investor concerns, including cash-flow worries and macroeconomic events, weighed on it.

The takeaway in late April, following the Q1 earnings release, is that the dip is a buying opportunity. The Q1 release confirmed that structural changes are afoot, and the changes are good.

While revenue came in slightly below consensus, profitability improved, which the market had wanted to see.

With growth in the picture, profitability improving, and turnaround efforts gaining traction, the likely outcome is that VZ continues driving shareholder value and its stock price responds accordingly.

VZ Stock Shoots Higher as Cash Flow and Capital Return Fears Subside

Initial market reactions to the report were bullish. The release triggered a buying event, confirming support at the critical level and aligning with prior resistance and the top of a long-term trading range. With support confirmed, the upswing that began early this year can turn into a trend if confirmed by fresh highs.

A fresh high would be a trigger for this market, as it would extend a market reversal that began in 2023 and set the stage for the next target. Namely, resistance levels of $56 would be the final hurdle before this market can cross to a new all-time high.

While no revisions were logged in the first few hours after the release, numerous analysts issued favorable commentary. They focused on the company’s profitability, growth, and cash flow, noting the significant reduction in churn. It reflects the company’s renewed focus on consumers, which helps with retention, customer satisfaction, and costs. The cost reductions helped drive record EBITDA and accelerate cash flow and free cash flow (FCF) growth, stabilizing the capital return outlook. As it stands, analysts rate VZ as a Moderate Buy, sentiment is firm, and the price target forecasts a multi-year high by year’s end.

High-Yielding Verizon: Reliable Dividends, Distribution Increases, and Buybacks

The cash flow outlook is critical, as Verizon is a high-yielding stock paying about 6% with shares near $47.50, with expectations for distribution growth and share buybacks.

The dividend is reliable, running at approximately 55% of the current-year earnings outlook with earnings improvement on the table. The pace of increases may not be robust, but it is sustainable in the low single digits and has the company on track for inclusion in the Dividend Aristocrat Index.

Repurchases are the greater concern, but the concern is now alleviated, as results and guidance are in. The company bought back $2 billion in shares in Q1, putting it on track to easily meet its at least $2.5 billion goal by year’s end. Shares are down incrementally as a result and are expected to remain down year over year through year’s end.

The biggest risk for Verizon shareholders is its debt. The company took on additional debt during the year to fund an acquisition, but there are mitigating factors. They include the fact that cash flow enabled VZ to pay down half the new debt already, and the rest is expected to be paid by year’s end. Mitigating factors also include improved growth and profits, as well as the company’s regained traction. Verizon can continue to whittle down its debt, setting the stage for significant equity gains for investors and a sustainable uptrend in its share price.

Institutions Buy Verizon With Catalysts Ahead

Insider selling played into the Q1 and early Q2 price drop, but was offset by institutional buying. The takeaway is that insiders trimmed profits in February and March, but the uptrend is driven and supported by institutional accumulation; they bought the dip in April and underpin the price action. MarketBeat data shows the group accumulating shares for 10 consecutive quarters, with activity ramping in Q1 2026 and sustaining bullish momentum in early Q2. They provide a solid support base, owning about 60% of the stock, and a bullish tailwind, buying at a pace of $2-to-$1.

This year’s catalysts include AI. Not only is AI expected to drive the use of 5G, but the company is also in active, what it calls “deep” discussions with hyperscalers. The intent is to embed 5G functionality through the AI ecosystem, enabling high-speed communication between data centers and integrating GPU-based platforms into Verizon’s private 5G edge capabilities. CEO Dan Schulman described them as multi-billion-dollar opportunities and was likely being cautious in his commentary. The pace of AI and data spending has only increased, and Verizon is well positioned to benefit as the buildout matures.

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