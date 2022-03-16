Markets
Verizon Public Sector Three Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions Gets DOD Task Orders

(RTTNews) - Verizon announced the U.S. Department of Defense has awarded Verizon Public Sector three Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions task order awards worth $966.5 million. Under the Pentagon task order valued at $515.3 million, Verizon will partner with the DOD to transition the entire Pentagon military and civilian population from copper-based telephony to advanced internet protocol-based services.

Under the second contract with DOD-NCR which is a $432.9 million task order, Verizon will deliver core voice, transport, internet and professional services to over 370 locations within the DOD-NCR. Verizon has also been awarded an $18.3 million task order to provide communications technology infrastructure including core voice, transport, internet and managed services at Fort Belvoir.

