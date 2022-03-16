Verizon Public Sector Three Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions Gets DOD Task Orders

(RTTNews) - Verizon announced the U.S. Department of Defense has awarded Verizon Public Sector three Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions task order awards worth $966.5 million. Under the Pentagon task order valued at $515.3 million, Verizon will partner with the DOD to transition the entire Pentagon military and civilian population from copper-based telephony to advanced internet protocol-based services.

Under the second contract with DOD-NCR which is a $432.9 million task order, Verizon will deliver core voice, transport, internet and professional services to over 370 locations within the DOD-NCR. Verizon has also been awarded an $18.3 million task order to provide communications technology infrastructure including core voice, transport, internet and managed services at Fort Belvoir.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.