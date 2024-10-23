Verizon price target raised to $44 from $43 at UBS

UBS analyst John Hodulik raised the firm’s price target on Verizon (VZ) to $44 from $43 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. Verizon provided a broadband strategy update alongside its Q3 results, pointing to continued fixed wireless growth, fiber expansion and higher capital expenditures, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
