Verizon plans to turn on around 2,000 5G towers in February -sources

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Verizon Communications Inc plans to turn on around 2,000 additional towers in February to expand 5G C-Band deployment after talks with U.S. regulators, sources said.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Friday it had agreed Verizon and AT&T T.N could safely turn on more towers for C-Band 5G deployment. Verizon turned on about 5,100 towers in January and will be able to deploy about another 2,000 in February, the sources said.

