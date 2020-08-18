Verizon Offers Bundled Plans for Improved Customer Connect

Verizon Communications Inc. VZ recently aimed to reach a broader spectrum of customers by unlocking more value with a bundled offering at the same price. In this regard, the company has inked an agreement with The Walt Disney Company DIS to offer more streaming content with its Mix & Match Unlimited plans.



The Mix and Match Unlimited plans allow users to pick and choose from the bouquet of entertainment options in addition to unlimited 5G coverage with compatible devices. Starting Aug 20, Verizon will offer five different types of Mix and Match Unlimited plans to provide customers the option to select their plan according to their convenience.



The Start Unlimited Plan is the basic plan available for customers at $35 per month and includes six months of Disney+ and Apple Music services of Apple Inc. AAPL at no additional costs. The Just Kids plan also comes at $35 per month, offering unlimited talk/text to 20 approved contacts along with the ability to manage screen time, filter content and track location for peace of mind.



The Play More Unlimited and Do More Unlimited are both available at $45 per month with similar features like 5G Ultra Wideband coverage, 4G LTE data, premium network access, six months of Apple music and unlimited mobile hotspot. The Play More Unlimited plan offers an additional package of The Disney Bundle, featuring Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for unrivaled access to some of the best entertainment content. Meanwhile, the Do More Unlimited plan offers an additional 600 GB of cloud storage along with access to the Disney+ service only for a six-month period. The Get More Unlimited is a combination of all the features that are available in other plans and therefore priced at $55 per month.



Over the years, Verizon has systematically diversified itself as a major player in the digital content and online advertising space. The company wrote off a majority of its media business, Oath, which includes Yahoo and AOL, due to a lower-than-expected performance. Verizon Media replaced the Oath brand. The company has spurred technological innovation and economic development, including introducing mobile data and making the ecosystem more pervasive with 4G LTE. The company has also embarked on a new operating structure under Verizon 2.0, with an operating model closely aligned with the evolving customer needs. The business transformation is likely to propel the growth engine of the company as the industry is witnessing a major upheaval.



With one of the most efficient wireless networks in the United States, Verizon continues to deploy the latest 4G LTE Advanced technologies to deliver faster peak data speeds and capacity for customers, driven by customer-focused planning, disciplined engineering and constant strategic investments. The company has been aggressively marching ahead to expand its fiber-optic networks to support 4G LTE and the upcoming 5G wireless standards as well as wireline connections. The company remains focused on making necessary capital expenditures in order to support increased demand for network traffic. At the same time, Verizon is focusing on continued build-out of its 5G Ultra Wideband network, deployment of significant fiber assets across the country and upgrades to the Intelligent Edge Network architecture.



