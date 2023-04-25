News & Insights

US Markets
VZ

Verizon misses first-quarter estimates for revenue, wireless subscribers

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

April 25, 2023 — 06:50 am EDT

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

April 25 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc VZ.N on Tuesday missed first-quarter revenue estimates and reported wireless subscriber losses as a pandemic-led boom in demand fizzled out.

While some of that impact was offset by a surge in the broadband business thanks to Verizon scaling up the technology behind 5G connectivity, its fast-growing rivals AT&T Inc T.N and T-Mobile TMUS.O are catching up with increased promotions and more developed 5G networks.

AT&T CEO John Stankey last week said lower-income consumers were making "the kind of decisions that people make when money is a little bit tighter".

Verizon, whose plans are the most expensive among U.S. peers, lost 127,000 net new monthly bill-paying wireless phone subscribers in the quarter. Factset had estimated a loss of 121,000 subscribers.

The company's total revenue fell 1.9% to $32.9 billion in the quarter ended March 31, below analysts' estimates of $33.57 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Net income, however, rose 6.5% to $5 billion from a year earlier.

Excluding items, Verizon earned $1.20 per share.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VZ
T
TMUS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.