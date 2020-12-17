Markets
Verizon Media, Entain Partner To Develop New Opportunities Across Interactive Sports & Entertainment

(RTTNews) - Verizon Media and Entain plc (ENT.L) entered into an alliance to develop new opportunities across interactive sports and entertainment.

Verizon Media will develop first of its kind VR experience for live sports viewing as part of a deal for immersive technology, gaming and sports with Entain plc (ENT.L). Customer will be able to participate in sports events, check data, socialise with friends, and place bets on Entain platforms, Verizon said.

Entain brands include Ladbrokes, bwin, PartyPoker, and BetMGM in the United States, which is co-owned with MGM Resorts.

The new alliance coincides with first findings of new research for Entain from YouGov, revealing that gaming and entertainment is converging across multiple devices and becoming increasingly interactive, with two-thirds of consumers combining it with social media to increase their enjoyment.

Entain will work closely with Verizon Media to develop concepts for new formats with emerging technologies like 5G, virtual reality, and augmented reality to bring the best experiences in immersive content and gaming to sports betting and gambling, Verizon said.

