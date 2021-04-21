US Markets
Verizon loses more-than-expected wireless subscribers

Verizon Communications Inc said on Wednesday it lost more wireless subscribers than expected during the first quarter as it faced intense competition from T-Mobile US Inc and AT&T Inc.

The company lost 178,000 wireless phone subscribers in the first quarter, more than FactSet estimates for a loss of 121,700subscribers.

