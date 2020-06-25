Verizon Launches New Credit Card With No Annual Fee and Big Rewards

Image source: Getty Images

More and more companies have been releasing their own credit cards in recent years, and now Verizon is joining them. The Verizon Visa Card officially launches on June 26, but it's already available for qualifying customers who want to apply early.

When brands launch credit card products, the results are often underwhelming. That isn't the case here, though. Verizon's new credit card isn't a cash grab. It's an impressive no-annual-fee card that Verizon customers should be sure to check out.

Perks of the Verizon Visa Card

Earn up to 4% back: The highlight of the Verizon Visa Card is its rewards. Here's how much you'll earn back with this card:

4% on gas and groceries

3% on dining

2% on Verizon purchases

1% on all other purchases

Those are excellent earnings rates in several popular spending categories, and they rival what the best cash back credit cards offer. The main difference is that the Verizon Visa Card doesn't earn cash back. It earns Verizon Dollars, which you can redeem for any purchases with Verizon.

While Verizon Dollars obviously aren't as versatile as cash back, it shouldn't be a problem. Since you need a Verizon account to get the card, you can simply put your rewards towards your monthly bill.

Eligible for Verizon Auto Pay discount: The Verizon Visa Card is the only credit card eligible for Verizon's Auto Pay discount, which is either $5 or $10 per line, per month, depending on the type of plan. If you don't have the card, then you must use a debit card or checking account as your payment method to get the discount.

This is a fantastic feature that can benefit any Verizon customer. When you set up Auto Pay with this card, you can get a discount on your bill and earn 2% back every month. Otherwise, you'd need to choose between the discount and earning credit card rewards.

Up to $100 in credits: You can get up to $100 in credits on your Verizon wireless or Fios bill in the 24 months after you open the Verizon Visa Card. You'll receive a credit of $4.17 every month that you pay your bill in full using either your Verizon card or Verizon Dollars.

No annual or foreign transaction fees: This card doesn't charge an annual fee, and you can also use it internationally without any foreign transaction charges.

Who's eligible?

You can apply for the Verizon Visa Card if you're a Verizon wireless customer who is the Account Owner or Account Manager of an account with 10 phone lines or less. This card isn't available for wireless accounts with more than 10 phone lines or Verizon Prepaid accounts.

How to apply

Once the Verizon Visa Card launches on June 26, you can apply online, in the My Verizon app, in stores, or by calling customer service.

Qualifying customers can apply early, and Verizon is offering an incentive to do so. The wireless carrier will split $1 million Verizon Dollars among every applicant who is approved for the card by 9 p.m. ET on June 25, up to a maximum bonus amount of $1,000 Verizon Dollars per person. To see if you qualify for early access, go to Verizon's Be the First page and sign in to your account.

Should you get Verizon's new credit card?

If you have a Verizon wireless account, then you should strongly consider getting the Verizon Visa Card. It earns bonus rewards in a variety of categories, so you could use it for all your spending. Even if you only use it to pay your Verizon bill, you'll save $5 or $10 per line every month from the Auto Pay discount and get 2% back. That's a deal you won't get from any other credit card.

