Verizon Issues FY21 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) said, for 2021, the company projects: adjusted EPS of $5.00 to $5.15; and service and other revenue growth of at least 2 percent, including total wireless service revenue growth of at least 3 percent. The company projects capital spending to be in the range of $17.5 billion to $18.5 billion.

Fourth quarter adjusted EPS, excluding special items, was $1.21, compared to $1.13, a year ago. On average, 23 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.17, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter total consolidated operating revenues were $34.7 billion, down 0.2 percent from prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $34.43 Billion, for the quarter.

Total Verizon Consumer revenues were $23.9 billion, a decrease of 1.2 percent year over year. In fourth-quarter, Consumer reported 357,000 wireless retail postpaid net additions. Postpaid smartphone net additions were 284,000. Consumer wireless service revenues were $13.6 billion, a 1.2 percent increase year over year.

The company ended 2020 with free cash flow (non-GAAP) of $23.6 billion, a 32.4 percent increase year over year.

