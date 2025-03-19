Verizon Introduces AI Assistant for Small Businesses: Stock to Gain?

Verizon Communications Inc. VZ recently announced the launch of Verizon Business Assistant to support small business owners. The generative AI-powered solution comes with enticing features that streamline customer interactions. It provides an automated response capability that swiftly answers client queries. Its text messaging features are available 24/7. The use of familiar and convenient communication channels simplifies the interaction process for customers.



It uses Gen AI to answer customers’ questions, and when it does not have an answer, the solution immediately connects a live agent for a more personalized experience. The solution also expands its knowledge base from each interaction and significantly improves its responses over time. However, the business owners have complete control over how they want to train the solution and what the responses will be. Its insight dashboard offers extensive information related to customer behavior and engagement trends, which significantly enhances the decision-making process. The installation process of this solution needs no additional software or hardware and is easy to set up for existing Verizon mobile users.

Will This Product Launch Drive VZ’s Share Performance?

Small enterprises often have to navigate through a multitude of responsibilities in their daily operations. The implementation of AI, automation and data insights can immensely improve their efficiency. However, small businesses often lack the necessary resources to compete with larger corporations that can seamlessly integrate advanced technologies to maintain their competitive edge.



Verizon Business Solution is a one-stop solution that offers small businesses the same opportunity to use AI as large organizations. The solution enhance efficiency by automating responses, delivering rich customer insights and enhancing customer interactions. Verizon’s strategy of identifying market gaps and realigning its innovation accordingly is a tailwind. Its customer-oriented approach will likely boost commercial prospects in the long run.

Verizon’s Stock Price Movement

Shares of Verizon have gained 10.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 40.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

VZ's Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Verizon currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry have been discussed below.



InterDigital IDCC sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



In the trailing four quarters, it delivered an earnings surprise of 158.41%. It is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company designs and develops a wide range of advanced technology solutions used in digital cellular, wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.



United States Cellular Corporation USM flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 150%.



U.S. Cellular has taken concrete steps to accelerate subscriber additions and improve churn management. The company aims to offer the best wireless experience to customers by providing superior quality network and national coverage. It is well-positioned to support the investment required for network enhancements, including the deployment of 5G technology.



Celestica Inc. CLS sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. The company provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world's leading original equipment manufacturers.

