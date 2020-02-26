Verizon Hits 4.2 Gbps Network Speed With Carrier Aggregation

Telecom giant Verizon Communications Inc. VZ has collaborated with Qualcomm Technologies, Samsung Electronics Americas and Motorola Mobility, which are wholly owned subsidiaries of Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM, Samsung Electronics and Lenovo, respectively. This team up has aided it to achieve peak speeds of 4.2 gigabits per second on its live 5G network. The latest feat of industry frontrunners marks a significant milestone in the era of universal migration from 4G to 5G world.



The trial was conducted in Texas to check the efficacy and viability of Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network, which depends on three fundamental drivers to unleash the full potential of this cutting-edge technology. These include massive spectrum holdings, particularly in the millimeter wave bands for faster data transfer, end-to-end deep fiber resources and the ability to deploy large numbers of small cells. The pilot project was run on Motorola’s upcoming 5G smartphone, which is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X55 5G modem.



The speed performance of Verizon was tested with the help of carrier aggregation technology, which refers to an amalgamation of two or more channel spectrums into a unified data channel to enhance data throughput capacity. The tech bellwethers combined eight distinct channels of millimeter waves to reach an unprecedented 4.2 Gbps speed on Verizon’s live 5G network. The pilot run utilized Samsung’s 28 Ghz New Radio Access Unit, which is the industry’s first integrated radio for mmWave spectrum.



Verizon has been working with Motorola devices like 5G Moto mod and Moto z3 ever since it first introduced Ultra Wideband technology in Chicago and Minneapolis last year. However, the details of Motorola’s upcoming 5G-equipped handset have not yet been disclosed. The trial is considered as a successful endeavor to deploy seamless ultra-low latency data with unparalleled 5G speeds to enhance customer experience. The carrier aggregation technology with mmWave will be commercially rolled out on Verizon’s 5G networks across the United States in 2020.



Verizon has systematically invested in 5G technology to gain a foothold in the ecosystem. Its 5G Ultra Wideband mobility service is currently available in 34 U.S. cities with seven 5G-enabled devices and 17 NFL Stadiums. The company continues to promulgate next-gen 5G technologies to maintain its market share as the largest national wireless carrier. With intensifying competition, Verizon is seeking competitive edge in a saturated and price-sensitive market, which includes major players like AT&T Inc. T and T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS.



With wide availability of 5G Ultra Wideband network service in the United States, the company expects to capitalize on the impending 5G boom and outsmart competition. Further, its focus on upgrading 5G network will result in the enhancement of speed, network performance and latency. With one of the most efficient wireless networks in the United States, Verizon is likely to benefit immensely from the increase in 5G footprint with the launch of the 5G Ultra Wideband network in more markets across the country.



The stock has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 3.4%.



Shares of Verizon have inched up 0.7% compared with the industry’s rally of 13.4% in the past year.





