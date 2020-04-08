Verizon Halts FiOS Installs Due to COVID-19

Verizon (NYSE: VZ) is maintaining a safe social distance from new customers during the COVID-19 pandemic, announcing on its website that it is not installing new FiOS service to homes and businesses.

Customers are advised that they can place an order for installation and it will be scheduled for later. Although new customers have reportedly received notices that installation could be as late as November, Verizon has said that is just a "placeholder" date and an actual service date will be provided later.

What are others doing?

While Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) seems to have mostly stopped cable TV installations, Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) tells new Xfinity customers it has introduced home drop-off, which means its technicians will do the install work necessary from the outside of the house, and will leave a package at the door with the equipment and detailed instructions necessary for the homeowner to complete the install on the inside.

Altice (NYSE: ATUS) appears to still be offering regular installations as its website merely asks Optimum customers who are experiencing flu-like symptoms and have a scheduled install appointment to contact the company to make new arrangements.

The Verizon announcement says:

As a result of COVID-19, we are taking precautions to keep our employees and customers safe. At this time, our technicians will not be able to enter your home or business to install new services. You may proceed with placing your order and it will be held for future installation on a priority basis. You will receive notification to select an installation date when we resume operations.

Verizon told The Verge that "qualified service orders" do have self-install options available.

