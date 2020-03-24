Verizon Giving All Wireless Customers an Extra 15GB of Data During Pandemic

Verizon (NYSE: VZ) says it is committed to helping people stay connected during the coronavirus pandemic. In furtherance of that commitment, the company allocating 15 gigabytes of 4G LTE data to each of its wireless customers free of charge through the end of April.

Customers don't have to do anything to receive the extra bandwidth. The benefit is open to both consumers and small businesses, regardless of whether you're a prepaid or have a phone plan. The extra amount of data will be added to your plan and can be used for smartphones, hotspots, or other connected device usage.

Image source: Getty Images.

Reach out and touch someone

Verizon's consumer group CEO Ronan Dunne said in a statement that while Fios and DSL broadband customers already don't have a data cap, "we recognize there are many who may need additional connectivity during these trying times. We're here for you and we'll make sure you have what you need to stay connected."

The telecom is also extending other assistance to customers who may be facing financial difficulties including:

waiving late fees and overage charges

waiving the next two billing cycles for Lifeline customers, a government assistance program for low-income customers

free international calling to Centers for Disease Control Level 3 countries, a warning level that instructs citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to those countries, which currently includes China, Iran, Italy, and South Korea.

Other carriers are also assisting consumers in staying connected. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) has accelerated the rollout of a new $15 5G plan and AT&T (NYSE: T) has expanded its new low-cost plan to more households.

10 stocks we like better than Verizon Communications

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Verizon Communications wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends T-Mobile US and Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.